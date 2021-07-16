Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) is Silverarc Capital Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Silverarc Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 27,388 shares during the period. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals accounts for approximately 2.8% of Silverarc Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Silverarc Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals worth $5,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DRNA. Polar Capital Holdings Plc purchased a new stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $27,739,000. Bridger Management LLC purchased a new position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $15,058,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $13,451,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,790,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP boosted its position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,777,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,438,000 after buying an additional 418,204 shares during the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO James B. Weissman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.09, for a total transaction of $1,172,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Regina M. Paglia sold 31,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.63, for a total transaction of $1,124,625.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,575.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 163,485 shares of company stock worth $5,674,619. 11.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DRNA shares. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective (up from $40.00) on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.86.

Shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $1.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.01. The company had a trading volume of 2,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 702,765. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.25. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.50 and a fifty-two week high of $39.67.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $47.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.56 million. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 82.91% and a negative net margin of 67.58%. Equities analysts expect that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercializing of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare, cardiometabolic, viral, and chronic liver diseases; complement-mediated diseases; and neurodegenerative diseases and pain.

