Digital Brands Group (NASDAQ:DBGI) and Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) Head to Head Analysis

Digital Brands Group (NASDAQ:DBGI) and Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

92.0% of Citi Trends shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.2% of Citi Trends shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Digital Brands Group and Citi Trends’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Digital Brands Group N/A N/A N/A Citi Trends 7.95% 47.65% 15.26%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Digital Brands Group and Citi Trends’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Digital Brands Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Citi Trends $783.29 million 0.98 $23.98 million $2.38 34.74

Citi Trends has higher revenue and earnings than Digital Brands Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Digital Brands Group and Citi Trends, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Digital Brands Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Citi Trends 0 0 1 0 3.00

Citi Trends has a consensus price target of $150.00, suggesting a potential upside of 81.40%. Given Citi Trends’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Citi Trends is more favorable than Digital Brands Group.

Summary

Citi Trends beats Digital Brands Group on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Digital Brands Group

Digital Brands Group, Inc. provides apparel under various brands on direct-to-consumer and wholesale basis. It operates as a digitally native vertical brand that sources products from third-party manufacturers and sells directly to the end consumer through its websites, as well as through its wholesale channel in specialty stores, select department stores, and own showrooms. The company offers denims under the DSTLD brand; and luxury men's suiting under the ACE Studios brand. It also designs, manufactures, and sells women's apparel, including dresses, tops, jumpsuits, bottoms, sets, jackets, and rompers under the Bailey brand. The company was formerly known as Denim.LA, Inc. Digital Brands Group, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About Citi Trends

Citi Trends, Inc. operates as a value-priced retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. The company offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear and footwear for men and ladies, as well as kids, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; sleepwear, lingerie, and scrubs for ladies; and kids uniforms and accessories. It also provides accessories and beauty products that include handbags, luggage, hats, belts, sunglasses, jewelry, and watches, as well as undergarments and outerwear for men and women. In addition, the company offers home and lifestyle products comprising home products for the bedroom, bathroom, kitchen, and decorative accessories; and food, tech, team sports, and health products, as well as seasonal items, books, and toys. It provides its products primarily to African American and Latinx families in the United States. As of January 30, 2021, the company operated 585 stores in urban and rural markets in 33 states. The company was formerly known as Allied Fashion, Inc. and changed its name to Citi Trends, Inc. in 2001. Citi Trends, Inc. was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Savannah, Georgia.

