DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DigitalBridge Group Inc. is an investment firm dedicated to digital infrastructure. DigitalBridge Group Inc., formerly known as Colony Capital Inc., is based in BOCA RATON, Fla. “

Shares of DigitalBridge Group stock opened at $7.40 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. DigitalBridge Group has a twelve month low of $1.73 and a twelve month high of $8.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 736.00 and a beta of 1.94.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in DigitalBridge Group stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 199,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,578,000. 82.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About DigitalBridge Group

Colony Capital, Inc (NYSE: CLNY) is a leading global investment firm with a heritage of identifying and capitalizing on key secular trends in real estate. The Company manages an approximately $47 billion portfolio of real assets on behalf of its shareholders and limited partners, including over $23 billion in digital real estate investments through Digital Colony, its digital infrastructure platform.

