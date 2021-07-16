Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Stake in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,164,986 shares of the travel company’s stock after selling 86,790 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.86% of TripAdvisor worth $62,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in TripAdvisor by 5.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,722,240 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $469,170,000 after buying an additional 463,213 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TripAdvisor in the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in TripAdvisor by 241.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,477 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after buying an additional 26,507 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in TripAdvisor by 2,133.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 184,634 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $9,932,000 after purchasing an additional 176,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alexandria Capital LLC bought a new stake in TripAdvisor in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 75.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Ernst 02494 Teunissen sold 9,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.96, for a total value of $373,555.20. Also, SVP Seth J. Kalvert sold 2,443 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.75, for a total value of $109,324.25. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,105 shares of company stock valued at $1,142,941. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TRIP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on TripAdvisor from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on TripAdvisor from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on TripAdvisor from $45.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on TripAdvisor from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on TripAdvisor in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.28.

TRIP opened at $36.23 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.05. The company has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.78 and a beta of 1.40. TripAdvisor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.24 and a 12-month high of $64.95.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The travel company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $123.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.00 million. TripAdvisor had a negative return on equity of 36.74% and a negative net margin of 78.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TripAdvisor, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TripAdvisor Company Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 48 markets and 28 languages.

