Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 32,099 Shares of China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (NYSE:SNP)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its stake in China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (NYSE:SNP) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,233,728 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 32,099 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in China Petroleum & Chemical were worth $65,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 1,551.9% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 9,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 9,389 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 17.8% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 21,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,192 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 41.4% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 28,917 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 8,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical during the first quarter valued at $200,000. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get China Petroleum & Chemical alerts:

China Petroleum & Chemical stock opened at $48.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.22 billion, a PE ratio of 5.57, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.93. China Petroleum & Chemical Co. has a one year low of $38.18 and a one year high of $58.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.43.

China Petroleum & Chemical (NYSE:SNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $88.99 billion during the quarter. China Petroleum & Chemical had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 3.29%. Equities research analysts anticipate that China Petroleum & Chemical Co. will post 7.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SNP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised China Petroleum & Chemical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. HSBC upgraded China Petroleum & Chemical to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded China Petroleum & Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $51.71 to $61.98 in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.49.

About China Petroleum & Chemical

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, an energy and chemical company, engages in oil and gas, and chemical operations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Refining, Marketing and Distribution, Chemicals, and Corporate and Others.

See Also: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (NYSE:SNP).

Receive News & Ratings for China Petroleum & Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Petroleum & Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.