Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) Shares Sold by Pentwater Capital Management LP

Pentwater Capital Management LP decreased its position in shares of Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) by 72.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 138,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 364,700 shares during the quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.81% of Dine Brands Global worth $12,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $19,952,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Dine Brands Global by 1,672.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 233,053 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $20,982,000 after purchasing an additional 219,908 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Dine Brands Global by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 726 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Dine Brands Global by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 428,612 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,589,000 after purchasing an additional 21,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Dine Brands Global by 57.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 410,462 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,954,000 after purchasing an additional 150,324 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DIN. Truist raised their price target on Dine Brands Global from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Dine Brands Global from $81.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Dine Brands Global from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.27.

In related news, Director Larry Alan Kay sold 449 shares of Dine Brands Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.18, for a total transaction of $44,082.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $985,825.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Richard Bloxam sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.04, for a total value of $300,060.00. Company insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Dine Brands Global stock traded down $2.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $83.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 191,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,344. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.84 and a beta of 2.11. Dine Brands Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.46 and a fifty-two week high of $100.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.52.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.88. Dine Brands Global had a negative net margin of 14.67% and a negative return on equity of 10.11%. The business had revenue of $204.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Dine Brands Global, Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Dine Brands Global

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

