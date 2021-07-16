Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCB) Lowered to “C+” at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCB) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note published on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

NASDAQ DISCB opened at $57.85 on Monday. Discovery has a 12 month low of $26.00 and a 12 month high of $150.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.13.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter. Discovery had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 14.44%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Discovery stock. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCB) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 17,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,277,000. Discovery accounts for 3.0% of Kessler Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

