DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.90 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) will post earnings per share of $0.90 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for DISH Network’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.78 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.02. DISH Network reported earnings of $0.78 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DISH Network will report full year earnings of $3.48 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.11 to $4.04. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $3.61. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover DISH Network.

Get DISH Network alerts:

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. DISH Network had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 13.83%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded DISH Network from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on DISH Network from $34.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on DISH Network from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Pivotal Research upgraded DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. DISH Network currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.32.

In related news, EVP Timothy A. Messner sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $144,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DISH. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in DISH Network by 3,698.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,481,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442,571 shares during the period. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in DISH Network by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 4,125,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338,224 shares during the period. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of DISH Network during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,812,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 2,113.1% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 840,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,289,000 after acquiring an additional 802,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam raised its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 981.3% during the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 688,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,273,000 after acquiring an additional 625,028 shares during the last quarter. 46.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DISH opened at $39.91 on Friday. DISH Network has a 12-month low of $24.51 and a 12-month high of $47.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.80. The stock has a market cap of $21.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

DISH Network Company Profile

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

Featured Article: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DISH Network (DISH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DISH Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DISH Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.