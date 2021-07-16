Distell Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:DSTZF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Distell Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:DSTZF) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 62.5% from the June 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DSTZF traded up $1.39 on Friday, reaching $12.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,783. Distell Group has a 52-week low of $3.89 and a 52-week high of $13.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.89.

Distell Group Company Profile

Distell Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, produces and markets wines, spirits, ciders, and other ready-to-drink beverages worldwide. The company offers its products primarily under the Alto, Scottish Leader, Black Bottle, Bunnahabhain, Tobermory, Deanston, Ledaig, Cruz Vodka, Kibao, Kingfisher, Caprice Wines, Hunter's Choice, Altar Wines, and Yatta Juice brands.

