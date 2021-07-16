Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.65.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DHC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in a research note on Friday.

Shares of DHC stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.19. 8,364 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,524,100. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a fifty-two week low of $2.85 and a fifty-two week high of $5.58. The company has a market capitalization of $998.35 million, a PE ratio of -4.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is presently 5.97%.

In related news, Director John L. Harrington sold 26,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.90, for a total value of $103,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John L. Harrington sold 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.62, for a total value of $70,590.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DHC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

DHC is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns medical office and life science properties, senior living communities and wellness centers throughout the United States. DHC is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc, an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

