DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DMC Global Inc. is a technology company. Its operating sector consists of industrial infrastructure and oilfield products and services. Industrial infrastructure sector is served by DMC’s NobelClad business is a manufacturer of explosion-welded clad metal plates, which are used to fabricate capital equipment. Oilfield products and services sector is served by DynaEnergetics, is a developer, manufacturer and marketer of advanced explosive components and systems used to perforate oil and gas wells. DMC Global Inc. is based in Boulder, Colorado. “

Shares of BOOM opened at $51.32 on Monday. DMC Global has a one year low of $25.78 and a one year high of $70.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.08.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. DMC Global had a negative net margin of 2.43% and a negative return on equity of 1.84%. The business had revenue of $55.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that DMC Global will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BOOM. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DMC Global in the first quarter worth $13,892,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in DMC Global by 7.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,522,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,855,000 after buying an additional 182,968 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in DMC Global by 8.4% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,529,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,002,000 after buying an additional 118,662 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in DMC Global by 8.5% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,430,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,633,000 after buying an additional 112,022 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of DMC Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,816,000. 90.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DMC Global Inc provides a suite of technical products for the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. Its NobelClad segment produces and sells explosion-welded clad metal plates for use in the construction of heavy, corrosion resistant pressure vessels, and heat exchangers for oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, alternative energy, hydrometallurgy, aluminum production, shipbuilding, power generation, and industrial refrigeration industries.

