DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC lowered its stake in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 407,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,350 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.21% of DocuSign worth $82,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of DocuSign by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its position in DocuSign by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 4,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC increased its position in DocuSign by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 3,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in DocuSign by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in DocuSign by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 71.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DOCU. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of DocuSign from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $239.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on DocuSign in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on DocuSign from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.73.

Shares of DOCU opened at $277.01 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $237.60. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.49 and a 12-month high of $298.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.16. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 26.53% and a negative net margin of 12.54%. The firm had revenue of $469.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.66 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 13,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.51, for a total transaction of $2,567,120.85. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 219,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,242,469.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.75, for a total value of $3,034,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 219,430 shares in the company, valued at $53,266,632.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,335 shares of company stock worth $20,725,021 over the last ninety days. 3.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

