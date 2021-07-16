Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) COO Kenneth D. Knight Sells 14,874 Shares

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) COO Kenneth D. Knight sold 14,874 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.30, for a total value of $450,682.20.

Shares of Dolby Laboratories stock traded down $2.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $97.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 285,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,186. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.45 and a 12-month high of $104.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.81.

Get Dolby Laboratories alerts:

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $319.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.29 million. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 24.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.26%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DLB. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 34,336 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 84,283 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,186,000 after purchasing an additional 4,103 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 59.7% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,919 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 327,417 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,924 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. 59.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

Featured Story: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Dolby Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolby Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.