Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) PT Raised to $520.00 at Wedbush

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) had its price target increased by Wedbush from $480.00 to $520.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush’s target price points to a potential upside of 7.25% from the company’s current price.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $466.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $480.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $390.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, lowered shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $480.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Domino’s Pizza presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $444.44.
Shares of Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $484.84 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $446.78. Domino’s Pizza has a 12 month low of $319.71 and a 12 month high of $491.42. The firm has a market cap of $18.83 billion, a PE ratio of 39.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.49.
In other news, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 6,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.50, for a total transaction of $2,858,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 28,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,634,702.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph Hugh Jordan sold 3,970 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.65, for a total transaction of $1,717,620.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,044 shares in the company, valued at $3,047,586.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,887 shares of company stock valued at $11,800,422. Company insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 1st quarter valued at $748,712,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 92.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,406,338 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $539,274,000 after purchasing an additional 675,466 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter worth approximately $184,108,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 1,867,093.3% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 280,079 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $103,010,000 after buying an additional 280,064 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 120.0% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 371,008 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $136,453,000 after buying an additional 202,340 shares in the last quarter. 97.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Domino’s Pizza Company Profile
Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.
