Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) PT Raised to $520.00 at Wedbush

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) had its price target increased by Wedbush from $480.00 to $520.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush’s target price points to a potential upside of 7.25% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $466.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $480.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $390.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, lowered shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $480.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Domino’s Pizza presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $444.44.

Shares of Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $484.84 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $446.78. Domino’s Pizza has a 12 month low of $319.71 and a 12 month high of $491.42. The firm has a market cap of $18.83 billion, a PE ratio of 39.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.49.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.06. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.53% and a negative return on equity of 14.49%. The business had revenue of $983.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $978.61 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 6,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.50, for a total transaction of $2,858,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 28,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,634,702.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph Hugh Jordan sold 3,970 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.65, for a total transaction of $1,717,620.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,044 shares in the company, valued at $3,047,586.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,887 shares of company stock valued at $11,800,422. Company insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 1st quarter valued at $748,712,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 92.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,406,338 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $539,274,000 after purchasing an additional 675,466 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter worth approximately $184,108,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 1,867,093.3% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 280,079 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $103,010,000 after buying an additional 280,064 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 120.0% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 371,008 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $136,453,000 after buying an additional 202,340 shares in the last quarter. 97.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

