Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,090,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,592 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $63,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DCI. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 64.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 4,332 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Donaldson by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 32,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after acquiring an additional 2,418 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Donaldson by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in Donaldson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,700,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John Wiehoff sold 14,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.94, for a total transaction of $891,936.00. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:DCI opened at $65.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.77. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.20 and a 52 week high of $66.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of 30.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.33.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.08. Donaldson had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 9.88%. The company had revenue of $765.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. This is a boost from Donaldson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is 44.00%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on DCI shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Donaldson from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Donaldson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Donaldson from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Donaldson has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.67.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, exhaust and emissions systems and sensors, indicators, and monitoring systems.

