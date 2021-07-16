DragonVein (DVC) Price Reaches $0.0030 on Major Exchanges

DragonVein (CURRENCY:DVC) traded up 15.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 16th. Over the last seven days, DragonVein has traded up 22.8% against the dollar. One DragonVein coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0030 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DragonVein has a market capitalization of $1.81 million and approximately $777.00 worth of DragonVein was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DragonVein alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,851.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $446.30 or 0.01401179 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $126.79 or 0.00398051 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.52 or 0.00076995 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001203 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003937 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000209 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Zetacoin (ZET) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

DragonVein Coin Profile

DragonVein (DVC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 5th, 2011. DragonVein’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 605,026,614 coins. DragonVein’s official website is www.dragonvein.io . DragonVein’s official Twitter account is @Devtome and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Devcoin is an ethically inspired project based on the BitCoin crypto-currency and created to help fund open source projects created by programmers, hardware developers, writers, musicians, painters, graphic artists and filmmakers. Participants in the DevCoin economy earn DevCoins in proportion to their project development. Writers earn devcoins by writing, developers earn Devcoins by developing, artists earn DevCoin by creating, and the same follow for every other category including Administrators who apply their time and effort to help organize the DevCoin project and Marketers who earn Devcoins by Marketing. There are 50,000 coins per block, of which 90% goes to funding open source projects. 5,000 are given to miners, 45,000 are given to the people distributing Devcoins to artists and contributors. “

Buying and Selling DragonVein

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DragonVein directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DragonVein should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DragonVein using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DragonVein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DragonVein and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.