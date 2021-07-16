Draper Esprit (LON:GROW) Reaches New 12-Month High at $980.00

Draper Esprit plc (LON:GROW)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 980 ($12.80) and last traded at GBX 945 ($12.35), with a volume of 2924 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 941 ($12.29).

GROW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Numis Securities reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 980 ($12.80) price objective on shares of Draper Esprit in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,014 ($13.25) price target on shares of Draper Esprit in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,014 ($13.25) price target on shares of Draper Esprit in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Draper Esprit to GBX 1,000 ($13.07) and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 938.20 ($12.26).

The stock has a market cap of £1.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 839.25. The company has a current ratio of 16.45, a quick ratio of 16.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

In other Draper Esprit news, insider Benjamin David Wilkinson purchased 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 800 ($10.45) per share, for a total transaction of £30,000 ($39,195.19).

Draper Esprit Company Profile

Draper Esprit plc, formerly known as Ingleby (1994) plc, is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in any stage in the lifecycle of a business from seed and series A stage, growth capital to pre-IPO investments, late stage, cross-stage investments, buyouts, PIPES, and also makes direct and secondary investments in portfolio companies.

