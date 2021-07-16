Draper Esprit VCT (LON:EDV) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $594.63

Draper Esprit VCT PLC (LON:EDV) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 594.63 ($7.77) and traded as high as GBX 1,699 ($22.20). Draper Esprit VCT shares last traded at GBX 1,655 ($21.62), with a volume of 37,839 shares.

Separately, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,350 ($30.70) target price on shares of Draper Esprit VCT in a research note on Monday, July 5th.

Get Draper Esprit VCT alerts:

The firm has a market cap of £4.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 594.63.

Elderstreet Draper Esprit VCT PLC, formerly Elderstreet VCT Plc, is a United Kingdom-based venture capital trust (VCT). The Company’s principal investment objectives are to invest in a diversified portfolio of companies, focusing on smaller unquoted companies; pay annual dividends of between 4 and 5 pence per Ordinary share (subject to liquidity), and maintain its VCT status.

Recommended Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Draper Esprit VCT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Draper Esprit VCT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.