Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) Short Interest Up 268.5% in June

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 778,600 shares, a growth of 268.5% from the June 15th total of 211,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 259.5 days.

A number of research firms recently commented on DREUF. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.71.

DREUF opened at $12.80 on Friday. Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $7.93 and a 12-month high of $12.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.91.

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. As at September 30, 2020, Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 266 industrial properties comprising approximately 26.6 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across North America and a growing presence in strong European industrial markets.

