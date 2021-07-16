DREP Price Reaches $1.96 (DREP)

DREP (CURRENCY:DREP) traded 21% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 16th. One DREP coin can now be bought for $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, DREP has traded 31.3% lower against the US dollar. DREP has a total market cap of $6.74 billion and approximately $27.62 million worth of DREP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003144 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.41 or 0.00048440 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003145 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002583 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00014395 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $259.38 or 0.00815574 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005800 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000354 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.90 or 0.00040547 BTC.

DREP Profile

DREP is a coin. It launched on September 5th, 2019. DREP’s total supply is 3,431,350,063 coins. The Reddit community for DREP is /r/DREP-FOUNDATION and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DREP’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DREP is medium.com/drep-family . The official website for DREP is www.drep.org

According to CryptoCompare, “DREP Foundation is committed to building a performance-oriented technology infrastructure supporting high transaction capacity for an ecosystem generating valuable reputation data. The reputation protocol is uniquely designed to serve the reputation-based assets and currencies running both inside the platform ecosystem and across platforms, thus empowering data sharing and easing the information silo effect. Focusing on two industry pain points: lack of user adoption and low transaction throughput, DREP Foundation aims to provide a highly scalable blockchain architecture, DREP Chain, for the deployment of a reputation protocol that anyone can use. “

Buying and Selling DREP

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DREP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DREP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DREP using one of the exchanges listed above.

