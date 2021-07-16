DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Cheuvreux

Cheuvreux assumed coverage on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $122.55 price objective on the stock.

DSDVY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Exane BNP Paribas raised DSV Panalpina A/S from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $126.28.

OTCMKTS:DSDVY opened at $124.06 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $118.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.43 and a beta of 1.08. DSV Panalpina A/S has a 52-week low of $64.96 and a 52-week high of $125.10.

DSV Panalpina A/S provides transport and logistics services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, Asia, Australia, and the Pacific. It operates through three segments: Air & Sea, Road, and Solutions. The company offers air freight, air freight compliance and carrier, and rail freight services; sea freight, and sea freight compliance and carrier services, as well as freight containers.

