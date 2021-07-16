DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Now Covered by Barclays

Analysts at Barclays initiated coverage on shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $125.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.95% from the stock’s current price.

DTE has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group raised shares of DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $144.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $146.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.29.

Shares of DTE Energy stock opened at $115.79 on Wednesday. DTE Energy has a 52-week low of $90.45 and a 52-week high of $121.19. The stock has a market cap of $22.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.27. DTE Energy had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. On average, analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Command Bank bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. First Financial Corp IN bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

