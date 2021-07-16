Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) Given New $47.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $44.00 to $47.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

DRE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Duke Realty from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Duke Realty from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Raymond James upped their target price on Duke Realty from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Duke Realty from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Duke Realty in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $49.13.

Shares of DRE stock opened at $50.31 on Thursday. Duke Realty has a 12 month low of $35.37 and a 12 month high of $50.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.41, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $258.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.25 million. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 34.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Duke Realty will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Duke Realty’s payout ratio is 67.11%.

In other Duke Realty news, CFO Mark A. Denien sold 46,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.43, for a total value of $2,135,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,135,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in Duke Realty by 5.4% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 49,086,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,058,264,000 after buying an additional 2,527,128 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Duke Realty by 1.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,142,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $298,765,000 after buying an additional 108,102 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Duke Realty by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,920,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $276,597,000 after purchasing an additional 329,785 shares during the period. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Duke Realty by 6.8% during the first quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 5,132,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $215,204,000 after purchasing an additional 325,261 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $201,627,000. 96.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Duke Realty Company Profile

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

