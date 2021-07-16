DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Durect Corp. is pioneering the treatment of chronic diseases and conditions by developing and commercializing pharmaceutical systems to deliver the right drug to the right place in the right amount at the right time. Its pharmaceutical systems combine engineering innovations and delivery technology from the medical device and drug delivery industries with its proprietary pharmaceutical and biotechnology drug formulations. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of DURECT in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $6.00.

NASDAQ DRRX opened at $1.36 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.66. DURECT has a fifty-two week low of $1.30 and a fifty-two week high of $2.95. The company has a current ratio of 8.96, a quick ratio of 8.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). DURECT had a negative net margin of 2.33% and a negative return on equity of 28.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DURECT will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Judy R. Joice sold 60,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.72, for a total value of $103,435.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 54,832 shares in the company, valued at $94,311.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRRX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in DURECT by 879.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,198,385 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,313,000 after buying an additional 3,769,620 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in DURECT by 11,306.1% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,271,552 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after buying an additional 1,260,404 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in DURECT in the first quarter valued at $1,260,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in DURECT by 4.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,791,545 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,287,000 after buying an additional 631,869 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in DURECT by 17.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,539,176 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,007,000 after buying an additional 520,366 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.19% of the company’s stock.

DURECT Company Profile

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals. It also develops DUR-928, an endogenous, orally bioavailable small molecule that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to play a regulatory role in lipid homeostasis, inflammation, and cell survival, as well as completed Phase Ib clinical trial to treat patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

