Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) Given a €38.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €38.00 ($44.71) price objective on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €39.00 ($45.88) target price on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Warburg Research set a €35.00 ($41.18) price target on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Nord/LB set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €37.80 ($44.47).

Get Dürr Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of DUE opened at €34.10 ($40.12) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is €33.48. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of €21.96 ($25.84) and a twelve month high of €37.78 ($44.45).

DÃ¼rr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and modernizes paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry; and supplies products and processes for various process stages in paint shop technology.

Recommended Story: Circuit Breakers

Receive News & Ratings for Dürr Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dürr Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.