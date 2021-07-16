Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dynagas LNG Partners LP is focused on owning and operating LNG carriers that are employed on multi-year contracts with international energy companies. Dynagas LNG Partners LP is based in Glyfada, Greece. “

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised Dynagas LNG Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th.

Shares of NYSE:DLNG opened at $3.32 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.98. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. Dynagas LNG Partners has a 12-month low of $1.99 and a 12-month high of $3.72. The firm has a market cap of $118.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.93.

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The shipping company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Dynagas LNG Partners had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 31.55%. On average, equities analysts predict that Dynagas LNG Partners will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 89.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,694 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 14,454 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 98.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 286,096 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 142,157 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

Dynagas LNG Partners Company Profile

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. As of April 28, 2021, its fleet consisted of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,000 cubic meters.

