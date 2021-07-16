Dynamic Price Down 14.2% Over Last 7 Days (DYN)

Dynamic (CURRENCY:DYN) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 16th. One Dynamic coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.52 or 0.00001646 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Dynamic has a market capitalization of $8.06 million and $3,108.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Dynamic has traded 14.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Dynamic alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31,816.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,902.88 or 0.05980765 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $445.71 or 0.01400861 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $124.01 or 0.00389767 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.70 or 0.00131071 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $195.27 or 0.00613744 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00009240 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.76 or 0.00395275 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $95.16 or 0.00299078 BTC.

Dynamic Profile

Dynamic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 18th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 15,380,761 coins. Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dynamic is duality.solutions

According to CryptoCompare, “Duality Blockchain Solutions is a cryptocurrency project focused on providing enterprise-focused products based on blockchain technology. Duality Blockchain Solutions provides two public blockchains, Dynamic and Sequence. Dynamic is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Argon2d algorithm. It uses p2p technology over Tor & Clearnet to operate securely and privately. “

Dynamic Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dynamic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dynamic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dynamic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dynamic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.