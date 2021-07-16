Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Shares Sold by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB lessened its position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 72.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 57,266 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $2,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 351.9% in the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EMN opened at $112.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.49. Eastman Chemical has a 12 month low of $69.64 and a 12 month high of $130.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $121.84.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 13.86%. As a group, analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.88%.

In related news, VP Lucian Boldea sold 14,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.89, for a total value of $1,751,956.92. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,179,818.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Perry Stuckey sold 12,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total transaction of $1,590,152.31. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,627 shares in the company, valued at $6,321,996.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 111,461 shares of company stock valued at $13,969,529. Insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 21st. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.25.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

