ECN Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) Short Interest Up 80.7% in June

ECN Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 309,800 shares, an increase of 80.7% from the June 15th total of 171,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 34.0 days.

ECN Capital stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.75. 40,939 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,734. ECN Capital has a twelve month low of $3.22 and a twelve month high of $7.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.21.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ECNCF shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of ECN Capital from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$10.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of ECN Capital from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of ECN Capital from $9.50 to $10.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.54.

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance-Home Improvement Loans; KG Â- Co-Branded Credit Cards and Related Financial Products; and Triad Financial Services – Manufactured Home Loans segments.

