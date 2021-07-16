Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Purchased by Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 40.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ECL. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ecolab by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 1.9% in the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 24.0% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 2.1% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,377 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Ecolab by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 72.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 24,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.27, for a total value of $5,585,995.17. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,915,592.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 7,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.53, for a total value of $1,749,933.23. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,784,734.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ecolab stock opened at $214.59 on Friday. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $181.25 and a 52 week high of $230.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $61.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $214.04.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. Ecolab had a negative net margin of 11.11% and a positive return on equity of 18.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is 47.76%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ECL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Ecolab from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Ecolab from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $225.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.60.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

