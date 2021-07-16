Edgewell Personal Care Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:EPC)

Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Investors purchased 5,820 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,653% compared to the typical volume of 332 put options.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 591,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,458,000 after buying an additional 62,691 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Edgewell Personal Care in the 4th quarter worth about $27,323,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 71.8% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 54,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,116,000 after buying an additional 22,893 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Edgewell Personal Care in the 1st quarter worth about $487,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 187,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,498,000 after buying an additional 29,900 shares during the period. 99.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Edgewell Personal Care alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EPC. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Northern Trust Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Edgewell Personal Care has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.67.

Shares of EPC opened at $41.52 on Friday. Edgewell Personal Care has a twelve month low of $25.50 and a twelve month high of $46.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.54 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.20.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The business had revenue of $519.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Edgewell Personal Care will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.98%.

About Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

See Also: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewell Personal Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewell Personal Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.