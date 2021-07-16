Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Acquires 27,100 Shares of MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) by 1,042.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,100 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in MakeMyTrip were worth $938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,847,371 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,106 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in MakeMyTrip during the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,525,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of MakeMyTrip during the 4th quarter valued at $14,023,000. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in MakeMyTrip by 74.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,091,499 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,470,000 after acquiring an additional 464,747 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in MakeMyTrip by 238.6% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 566,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,893,000 after purchasing an additional 399,262 shares in the last quarter. 38.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised MakeMyTrip from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 27th.

MMYT opened at $28.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.22. MakeMyTrip Limited has a 12-month low of $13.51 and a 12-month high of $39.01.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.09. MakeMyTrip had a negative net margin of 34.10% and a negative return on equity of 6.52%. The firm had revenue of $104.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. MakeMyTrip’s revenue was down 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that MakeMyTrip Limited will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

About MakeMyTrip

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing. Its services and products include air tickets; hotels; packages; rail tickets; bus tickets; and car hire, as well as ancillary travel requirements, such as visa processing and facilitating access to travel insurance.

