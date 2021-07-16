Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Increases Position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 66.7% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 482.8% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,000. 80.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital alerts:

Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock opened at $53.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 19.85 and a current ratio of 19.85. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.02. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.30 and a 52-week high of $72.42.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 55.18% and a return on equity of 8.42%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.48%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HASI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $54.00 price target (down previously from $63.00) on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.89.

In other Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital news, CEO Jeffrey Eckel sold 63,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.56, for a total transaction of $2,885,497.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 121,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,542,374. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a buildings or facilities energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

Featured Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.