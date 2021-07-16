Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Invests $722,000 in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 46,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNHI. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in CNH Industrial by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,156,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,855,000 after buying an additional 403,562 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in CNH Industrial by 328.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 39,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 30,174 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,209,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,200,000 after acquiring an additional 47,416 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 80.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 283,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,640,000 after buying an additional 126,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in CNH Industrial by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 3,166 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI increased their price target on CNH Industrial from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. AlphaValue raised CNH Industrial to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of CNH Industrial in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on CNH Industrial from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CNH Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.67.

Shares of NYSE CNHI opened at $16.04 on Friday. CNH Industrial has a twelve month low of $6.74 and a twelve month high of $18.49. The company has a quick ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36. The firm has a market cap of $21.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.84.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.17. CNH Industrial had a negative net margin of 0.07% and a positive return on equity of 17.13%. The company had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CNH Industrial will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

CNH Industrial Company Profile

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Agriculture, Construction, Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial.

