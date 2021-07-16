Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Sells 1,325 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lowered its stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,635 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,325 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $1,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the first quarter worth about $25,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Albemarle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. American Research & Management Co. bought a new position in Albemarle in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of Albemarle by 172.2% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 245 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Albemarle in the first quarter worth $36,000. 80.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Albemarle alerts:

In related news, insider Raphael Goszcz Crawford sold 6,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.73, for a total value of $999,111.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,765,475.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,338 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.69, for a total transaction of $221,693.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,796,438.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,496 shares of company stock worth $3,174,440. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on ALB. Citigroup upped their target price on Albemarle from $174.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $197.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Albemarle from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $168.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.64.

Shares of Albemarle stock opened at $185.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Albemarle Co. has a 52-week low of $79.06 and a 52-week high of $192.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $166.59. The company has a market capitalization of $21.69 billion, a PE ratio of 43.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.54.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.30. Albemarle had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The business had revenue of $829.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.03 million. Analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is presently 37.86%.

Albemarle Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

Read More: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.