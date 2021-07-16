Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Sells 15,000 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lessened its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 68.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $1,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bremer Bank National Association boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 21,563 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,452,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 12.8% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 557 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,323 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 6,711 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 5.8% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,483 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 88.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZBH opened at $153.10 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.28. The stock has a market cap of $31.92 billion, a PE ratio of 56.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.10 and a 52-week high of $180.36.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.93%.

In other news, Director Arthur J. Higgins acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $171.58 per share, with a total value of $171,580.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,400 shares in the company, valued at $583,372. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ZBH shares. Northland Securities raised Zimmer Biomet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. TheStreet downgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $189.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $174.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $174.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.35.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip replacement products; S.E.T.

