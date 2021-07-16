Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.380-$0.410 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $40.80 million-$40.80 million.

EDUC stock opened at $11.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.71. The company has a market capitalization of $95.76 million, a P/E ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.17. Educational Development has a twelve month low of $10.70 and a twelve month high of $20.00.

Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. Educational Development had a return on equity of 35.98% and a net margin of 6.82%. The company had revenue of $40.34 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%.

About Educational Development

Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a trade co-publisher of educational children's books in the United States. The company offers various books, including touchy-feely board books, activity books and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.

