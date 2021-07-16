eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.220-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.210. The company issued revenue guidance of $77.90 M-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $77.74 million.

Shares of EGAN traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.05. The stock had a trading volume of 131,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,872. eGain has a fifty-two week low of $8.50 and a fifty-two week high of $20.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.66. The company has a market capitalization of $343.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.29.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. eGain had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 18.37%. The company had revenue of $19.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.64 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that eGain will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

EGAN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of eGain from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of eGain from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a buy rating on shares of eGain in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. eGain has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.40.

In related news, CFO Eric Smit sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total transaction of $53,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 132,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,414,400.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,000 shares of company stock worth $135,650. Insiders own 34.80% of the company’s stock.

eGain Company Profile

eGain Corporation operates as a software-as-a service provider of customer engagement solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, India, and internationally. It provides eGain solution, a unified cloud software solution to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement, including digital-first, omnichannel desktop, artificial intelligence (AI) and knowledge, and analytics and machine learning applications, as well as platform APIs and pre-built third-party connectors.

