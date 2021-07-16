eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.220-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.210. The company issued revenue guidance of $77.90 M-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $77.74 million.
Shares of EGAN traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.05. The stock had a trading volume of 131,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,872. eGain has a fifty-two week low of $8.50 and a fifty-two week high of $20.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.66. The company has a market capitalization of $343.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.29.
eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. eGain had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 18.37%. The company had revenue of $19.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.64 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that eGain will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.
In related news, CFO Eric Smit sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total transaction of $53,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 132,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,414,400.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,000 shares of company stock worth $135,650. Insiders own 34.80% of the company’s stock.
eGain Company Profile
eGain Corporation operates as a software-as-a service provider of customer engagement solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, India, and internationally. It provides eGain solution, a unified cloud software solution to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement, including digital-first, omnichannel desktop, artificial intelligence (AI) and knowledge, and analytics and machine learning applications, as well as platform APIs and pre-built third-party connectors.
