Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. is engaged in designing, developing and selling wearable robots or exoskeletons for the medical, military, industrial and consumer markets. The company’s operating segment consists of Engineering Services and Medical segments. It operates primarily in North America, Western Europe, the Middle East and South Africa. Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Richmond, California. “

EKSO stock opened at $4.66 on Tuesday. Ekso Bionics has a 1-year low of $3.96 and a 1-year high of $14.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 8.77 and a current ratio of 9.13.

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.10). Ekso Bionics had a negative net margin of 181.89% and a negative return on equity of 94.26%. The company had revenue of $1.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.00 million. Analysts forecast that Ekso Bionics will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Ekso Bionics by 9,320.3% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 5,965 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Ekso Bionics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Ekso Bionics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Ekso Bionics by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 6,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Ekso Bionics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.15% of the company’s stock.

Ekso Bionics Company Profile

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, sells, and rents exoskeleton products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and rents exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.

