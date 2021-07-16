Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.44.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upgraded Elanco Animal Health from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. increased their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target (up previously from $39.00) on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Monday, May 17th. Cleveland Research raised Elanco Animal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Gabelli raised Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

In related news, Director Art A. Garcia acquired 1,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.88 per share, for a total transaction of $50,142.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,369.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider R David Hoover acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.44 per share, with a total value of $811,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 41,960 shares in the company, valued at $1,361,182.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Elanco Animal Health in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Elanco Animal Health in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Elanco Animal Health in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 216.6% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proequities Inc. raised its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 37.8% in the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ELAN opened at $34.23 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.64. Elanco Animal Health has a fifty-two week low of $20.85 and a fifty-two week high of $36.53. The stock has a market cap of $16.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.07, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 4.26% and a negative net margin of 14.83%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. Elanco Animal Health’s quarterly revenue was up 88.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as functional nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

See Also: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.