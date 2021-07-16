Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Brokerages expect Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) to post earnings per share of $0.11 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Eldorado Gold’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.13 and the lowest is $0.09. Eldorado Gold posted earnings per share of $0.26 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 57.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eldorado Gold will report full-year earnings of $0.52 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.60. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.81. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Eldorado Gold.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $224.62 million for the quarter. Eldorado Gold had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 11.24%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EGO. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Eldorado Gold from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Eldorado Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.15.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Eldorado Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $185,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Eldorado Gold by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 5,538 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Eldorado Gold by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 2,770 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Eldorado Gold by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 180,649 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,387,000 after acquiring an additional 15,882 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Eldorado Gold during the 4th quarter worth $3,651,000. 54.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EGO stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.58. The company had a trading volume of 7,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,295,410. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.42. Eldorado Gold has a 52 week low of $9.55 and a 52 week high of $14.49.

Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore.

