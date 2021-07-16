Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) Shares Sold by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership reduced its stake in Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) by 75.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 634,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,981,448 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Eldorado Gold were worth $6,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold in the 1st quarter worth $185,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 5,538 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,651,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Eldorado Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $795,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.21% of the company’s stock.

Eldorado Gold stock opened at $9.86 on Friday. Eldorado Gold Co. has a twelve month low of $9.55 and a twelve month high of $14.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.93.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $224.62 million during the quarter. Eldorado Gold had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 11.24%. Research analysts expect that Eldorado Gold Co. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EGO has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Eldorado Gold from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eldorado Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.15.

Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore.

