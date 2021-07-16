Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) Sets New 1-Year Low at $9.53

Shares of Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.53 and last traded at $9.57, with a volume of 13108 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.86.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Friday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.15.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.93. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.42.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.04). Eldorado Gold had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 11.24%. The business had revenue of $224.62 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eldorado Gold Co. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EGO. Helikon Investments Ltd raised its position in Eldorado Gold by 95.3% in the first quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 14,139,888 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $152,569,000 after purchasing an additional 6,901,144 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Eldorado Gold by 24.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,854,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $160,284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,884,587 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Eldorado Gold in the fourth quarter worth about $28,649,000. Weiss Asset Management LP raised its position in Eldorado Gold by 233.7% in the first quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 1,037,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,212,000 after purchasing an additional 726,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Eldorado Gold by 3,455.7% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 571,437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,166,000 after purchasing an additional 555,366 shares in the last quarter. 54.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO)

Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore.

