electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,480,000 shares, a growth of 114.5% from the June 15th total of 690,000 shares. Approximately 4.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 890,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

In other electroCore news, CEO Daniel S. Goldberger bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 216,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $216,544. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Errico bought 31,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.59 per share, with a total value of $49,687.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 181,250 shares of company stock valued at $199,688 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 24.90% of the company’s stock.

Get electroCore alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of electroCore in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of electroCore in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of electroCore in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. United Asset Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of electroCore in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of electroCore by 189.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 36,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 23,598 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ECOR opened at $1.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.99, a current ratio of 5.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.53. electroCore has a 52-week low of $0.99 and a 52-week high of $3.63.

electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 million. electroCore had a negative return on equity of 83.12% and a negative net margin of 527.89%. Equities research analysts anticipate that electroCore will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

About electroCore

electroCore, Inc, a commercial stage medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of a range of non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (nVNS) therapies. The company is developing gammaCore, a prescription-only nVNS therapy for the acute treatment of pain associated with migraine and episodic cluster headache in adults.

See Also: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for electroCore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for electroCore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.