Elementis plc Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $0.50 Per Share (OTCMKTS:ELMTY)

Elementis plc (OTCMKTS:ELMTY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Elementis in a report released on Tuesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Pominkiewicz now forecasts that the company will earn $0.50 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.52.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Elementis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ELMTY opened at $8.44 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.46 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Elementis has a 52-week low of $6.25 and a 52-week high of $9.00.

Elementis Company Profile

Elementis plc operates as a specialty chemical company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Personal Care, Coatings, Talc, Chromium, and Energy. The Personal Care segment produces and sells rheological modifiers and compounded products for antiperspirants/deodorants, bath and soap, color cosmetics, and hair and skin care products.

