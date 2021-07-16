Elevation Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELEV) VP Yun-Lung Chen Sells 5,951 Shares

Elevation Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELEV) VP Yun-Lung Chen sold 5,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total value of $619,439.59.

Shares of ELEV stock opened at $14.16 on Friday. Elevation Oncology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.58 and a 12-month high of $16.22.

Elevation Oncology Company Profile

Elevation Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in genomically-defined patient populations in the United States. Its lead program is the seribantumab, an anti-HER3 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase II CRESTONE trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors harboring a neuregulin-1 fusion.

