Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Major Shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc Sells 10,780 Shares

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 10,780 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.02, for a total value of $2,555,075.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Lilly Endowment Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 12th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,238 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.09, for a total value of $767,697.42.

On Monday, June 7th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 230,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.72, for a total value of $51,685,600.00.

On Friday, July 9th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 109,261 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.39, for a total value of $25,937,468.79.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.09, for a total value of $49,368,900.00.

On Friday, July 2nd, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 202,102 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.94, for a total value of $47,077,639.88.

On Thursday, June 24th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 12,898 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.51, for a total value of $3,063,403.98.

On Thursday, June 10th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 240,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.63, for a total value of $56,071,200.00.

On Monday, May 24th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 7,329 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.27, for a total value of $1,482,436.83.

On Thursday, May 20th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 99,931 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.48, for a total value of $20,034,166.88.

LLY opened at $231.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $215.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market cap of $221.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.36, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.26. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $129.21 and a 52 week high of $239.37.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 132.28% and a net margin of 23.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.88%.

Eli Lilly and declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, May 3rd that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms recently commented on LLY. Zacks Investment Research raised Eli Lilly and from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Cowen upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Eli Lilly and currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.87.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,071,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,035,694,000 after buying an additional 259,494 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 116.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,155,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,886,278,000 after acquiring an additional 14,060,388 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,399,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,496,782,000 after acquiring an additional 221,092 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,787,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,828,562,000 after acquiring an additional 505,780 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,463,293,000. 81.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

