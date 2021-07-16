eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “eMagin Corporation is a leading developer of virtual imaging technology, eMagin combines integrated circuits, microdisplays, and optics to create a virtual image equivalent to the real image of a computer monitor or large screen TV. These miniature, high-performance, virtual imaging modules provide access to information-rich text, data, and video which can facilitate the opening of new mass markets for wearable PCs, wireless Internet appliances and mobile phones, portable DVD-viewers, digital cameras, and other emerging applications. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of eMagin in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

Shares of EMAN stock opened at $2.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $207.42 million, a P/E ratio of -11.04 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.41. eMagin has a 12-month low of $0.75 and a 12-month high of $5.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

In related news, COO Amalkumar Ghosh sold 50,000 shares of eMagin stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.06, for a total value of $203,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 89,104 shares in the company, valued at $361,762.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ltd Ginola sold 500,000 shares of eMagin stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.23, for a total value of $1,615,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,037,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,352,494.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,456,682 shares of company stock worth $5,107,391 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EMAN. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in eMagin by 3,250.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,047,264 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,008 shares during the period. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP purchased a new position in eMagin in the first quarter valued at about $3,165,000. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in eMagin in the first quarter valued at about $883,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in eMagin by 212.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 301,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 204,822 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in eMagin in the first quarter valued at about $711,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.76% of the company’s stock.

About eMagin

eMagin Corporation engages in the design, develop, manufacture, and market of organic light-emitting diode (OLED) miniature displays on-silicon micro displays, virtual imaging products that utilize OLED micro displays, and related products in the United States and internationally. It offers super video graphics array (SVGA) + OLED micro displays; digital SVGA OLED-XL; super extended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS; video graphics array OLED-XL; and widescreen ultra-extended graphics array OLED-XL.

