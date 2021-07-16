Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $13.00 price objective on the aerospace company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 8.45% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Extensive traffic disruption affected its customers operations in 2020. While Embraer's 2020 revenues plunged 31% from 2019’s tally, its gross profit suffered a year-over-year decline of almost 40%. Embraer expects that traffic disruption and decreased demand affecting will continue to affect global customers demand and may continue to affect its deliveries in 2021. As a result of COVID-19’s impacts over the commercial aviation industry, credit agencies have downgraded the stock's credit rating. Consequently, this had a significant adverse impact on the company’s bottom-line performance. However, Embraer has been investing significantly in order to further expand its commercial aircraft business. Embraer continues to witness a modest demand for E-jets. The stock has outperformed the industry in the past year.”

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $7.10 price objective on shares of Embraer in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Bank of America raised shares of Embraer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Embraer in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Embraer from $9.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.40.

Shares of NYSE ERJ opened at $14.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.45. Embraer has a 52-week low of $3.96 and a 52-week high of $16.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 0.98.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.19). Embraer had a negative net margin of 13.42% and a negative return on equity of 15.69%. The business had revenue of $807.30 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Embraer will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Embraer in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Embraer in the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Embraer in the first quarter valued at about $100,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Embraer by 8.0% in the first quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 12,115 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Embraer during the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. Institutional investors own 40.52% of the company’s stock.

About Embraer

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircrafts and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Defense and Security; Executive Jets; Service & Support; and Other segments. The Defense and Security segment engages in the research, development, production, modification, and support for military defense and security aircraft, as well as offers a range of products and integrated solutions that include radars, special space systems (satellites), and information and communications systems, such as command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance systems.

