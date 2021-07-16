EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EMCORE Corporation offers a broad portfolio of compound semiconductor- based products for the broadband, fiber optic, satellite and terrestrial solar power markets. EMCORE’s Fiber Optic segment offers optical components, subsystems and systems for high-speed data and telecommunications networks, cable television and fiber-to-the-premises. EMCORE’s Photovoltaic segment provides products for both satellite and terrestrial applications. For satellite applications, EMCORE offers high efficiency Gallium Arsenide solar cells, Covered Interconnect Cells and panels. For terrestrial applications, EMCORE is adapting its high-efficiency GaAs solar cells for use in solar power concentrator systems. “

Get EMCORE alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised EMCORE from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Cowen assumed coverage on EMCORE in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company.

EMKR stock opened at $8.46 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $311.65 million, a P/E ratio of 44.53 and a beta of 1.31. EMCORE has a twelve month low of $3.01 and a twelve month high of $10.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.23.

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $38.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.40 million. EMCORE had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 4.80%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that EMCORE will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of EMCORE by 392.8% during the fourth quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 392,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 313,093 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EMCORE during the first quarter worth approximately $9,555,000. Cannell Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of EMCORE by 16.6% during the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 3,408,848 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,612,000 after purchasing an additional 486,519 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EMCORE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EMCORE during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

EMCORE Company Profile

EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced mixed-signal optics products in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers cable television (CATV) products, including forward and return-path analog lasers, receivers, photodetectors, and subassembly components; and analog and digital fiber-optic transmitters, quadrature amplitude modulation transmitters, optical switches, and CATV fiber amplifiers.

Read More: 52-week highs

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EMCORE (EMKR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EMCORE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCORE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.